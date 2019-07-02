Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday.
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday. contributed
Crime

BREAKING: Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

Katie Hall
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen resident Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

Benjamin Jansen, 69, today appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 43 years after his alleged crime.

He was arrested by Brisbane homicide detectives yesterday.

Underneath his green watchhouse issue jumper, Jansen wore the blue Hawaiian-style shirt he was arrested in yesterday afternoon.

He made no application for bail.

Jansen's charges included one count of murder and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Jansen be remanded in custody until August 22.

Jansen will next appear in court via videolink.

More Stories

buncourt editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    premium_icon Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    News Tributes pour in for popular chef after he died last week.

    FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    premium_icon FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    Business Carpenter's engine exploded just 4,000kms out of warranty

    One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    premium_icon One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    News Over 35 people charged, 18 search warrants executed last month

    Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    premium_icon Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    News Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover at Childers