Breaking: Identity of two prison escapees revealed

Two prisoners have been identified. Contributed

THE two prison escapees who are currently on the run from police in Rockhampton have been named.

Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown escaped from the Rockhampton Showgrounds while on Community Work Order today.

Nelson Jack Kepa is serving 3 years, 4 months and 21 days for unlawful entry with intent/burglary break and enter. Queensland Corrective Services

Levi James Brown is serving 7 years for aggravated unarmed robbery. Queensland Corrective Services

The men were last seen shirtless and in their underwear near Victoria Park tennis courts.

Mr Kepa is 172cm tall and 64kgs.

He is of light build with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He has a scar above his left eye and a left front tooth missing.

A tattoo reading 'Kris' is on his left elbow and across the fingers on his left hand.

He also has a yandi leaf tattoo on his right arm and the word 'kepa' on his right hand fingers.

Mr Brown is 175cm and 58kg.

He is of light build with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone number 1800 333 000 (Toll Free) or www.crimestoppers.com.au.