Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two prisoners have been identified.
Two prisoners have been identified. Contributed
News

Breaking: Identity of two prison escapees revealed

Steph Allen
by
4th Jun 2018 2:10 PM

THE two prison escapees who are currently on the run from police in Rockhampton have been named.

Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown escaped from the Rockhampton Showgrounds while on Community Work Order today.

 

Nelson Jack Kepa is serving 3 years, 4 months and 21 days for unlawful entry with intent/burglary break and enter.
Nelson Jack Kepa is serving 3 years, 4 months and 21 days for unlawful entry with intent/burglary break and enter. Queensland Corrective Services

 

Levi James Brown is serving 7 years for aggravated unarmed robbery.
Levi James Brown is serving 7 years for aggravated unarmed robbery. Queensland Corrective Services

The men were last seen shirtless and in their underwear near Victoria Park tennis courts.

Mr Brown is serving 7 years for Aggravated unarmed robbery and Mr Kepa is serving 3 years 4 months 21 days for Unlawful Entry with Intent/Burglary Break and Enter.

Mr Kepa is 172cm tall and 64kgs.

He is of light build with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He has a scar above his left eye and a left front tooth missing.

A tattoo reading 'Kris' is on his left elbow and across the fingers on his left hand.

He also has a yandi leaf tattoo on his right arm and the word 'kepa' on his right hand fingers.

Mr Brown is 175cm and 58kg.

He is of light build with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone number 1800 333 000 (Toll Free) or www.crimestoppers.com.au.

Related Items

capricornia correctional centre capricornia correctional centre escapee
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lucky Rocky man 'shaking' with joy after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Lucky Rocky man 'shaking' with joy after huge lotto win

    Community 'They said I had won the big one! I couldn't believe it': Rocky man says he's going to buy a house with his new fortune.

    Armed assault in Nth Rocky leaves one man hospitalised

    Armed assault in Nth Rocky leaves one man hospitalised

    News POLICE are searching for one man and have another in custody

    Rocky bakery named as one of Qld's top small businesses

    premium_icon Rocky bakery named as one of Qld's top small businesses

    News ARTISAN Gluten Free Bakery makes state's list of top 100 businesses

    • 4th Jun 2018 1:38 PM
    BREAKING: Police reveal images of two wanted Rocky escapees

    BREAKING: Police reveal images of two wanted Rocky escapees

    Breaking WATCH: Dog squad catches scent of two Rocky prisoners on the run

    • 4th Jun 2018 1:26 PM

    Local Partners