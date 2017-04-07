29°
News

BREAKING: IKEA makes exciting Rockhampton announcement

Tegan Annett
| 7th Apr 2017 3:56 PM Updated: 4:17 PM
IKEA will open a Gladstone warehouse.
IKEA will open a Gladstone warehouse.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN LESS than two weeks central Queensland IKEA shoppers can pick up their online furniture buys from five Queensland delivery warehouses and as of today, this includes a depot in Rockhampton.

In January the Swedish furniture giant announced its online foray into northern and central Queensland, leaving shoppers aching at the finger tips to make their first online purchases.

Today IKEA announced the depot points will open on April 19, and that the service will expand to include Rockhampton.

Rocky's new department store | 

>>Massive crowd as national retailer makes Rocky debut

>>Harris Scarfe reveals Rocky opening date

Warehouses will also located at Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

Previously online shopping and delivery for the region has been unavailable, except via private courier services.

"We're very excited to announce that online shopping will arrive soon in North Queensland," IKEA Australia multichannel manager Michael Donath said.

"In just under two weeks people in Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns as well as Gladstone will be able to purchase IKEA products with the click of a button and collect them from their nearest location."

This does not mean there will be a physical store in Rockhampton, it will be a pick up warehouse.

"With the launch of the IKEA online shopping service more people in Queensland will have access to a wide range of affordable, quality home furnishing products," Mr Donath said.

"We have seen extraordinary demand for IKEA in North Queensland and we anticipate great interest in this service."

The new, online service from IKEA will allow secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

How to shop:

  • Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au
  • Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options
  • Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase
  • The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order

Topics:  business rockhampton

Rocky industry giant loses almost a million a day in floods

Rocky industry giant loses almost a million a day in floods

Major Rocky employers are ready to get back to business next week as flood waters start to recede.

PHOTOS: Stunning aerial shots of Rocky flood peak

1pm from the RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE helicopter

STUNNING aerial photos show the extent of the Rockhampton floods.

'A no brainer': High-level backing for major Rocky project

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk throws her support behind the proposed $50m South Rockhampton Flood Levy.

Contentious flood levy back on the table with powerful support

REVEALED: Authorities told terrifying worst case flood scenario

Drone footage of the floods at Kalka.

TERRIFYING prediction Rocky wasn't told as flood neared.

Local Partners

It's a wild and Wicked night out at the theatre

Rocky theatre shines in this exciting production

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

WHAT'S ON: Rocky might be flooding but the show must go on

Wicked cast members Angelo Conway as Fiyero,Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Galinda.

Plenty of events happening across CQ this weekend

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

REVIEW: Lots of laughs for Lego's capped crusader

CAPPED CRUSADER. The Lego Batman Movie.

DC: The house that Batman Built - according to Batman.

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

The Largest and Best in the Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further for this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

PANORAMIC VALLEY VIEWS! LUXURY LIVING!

3 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 3 1 2 $535,000

5,565M2 of ELEVATED LUXURY COUNTRY LIVING! This home will IMPRESS with its BREATH-TAKING panorama of the Olive Estate Valley. - Just 12 Mins North of Parkhurst...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

A Place to call HOME!

15 Standish Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Looking for a beautiful high set home in Norman Gardens featuring 3 bedrooms close to schools, public transport and shopping facilities? This one might be perfect...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $425,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

HIDDEN FAMILY GEM IN NORMAN GARDENS

21 Primrose Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

839m2 with limited SIDE ACCESS and plenty of room to put in a SHED and POOL - FAMILIES will love this one - SO HURRY!! - Offering relaxed family living with...

Amazing First Home Starter

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Situated on a 1012m2 block is this treasure! Featuring 3 comfortable size bedrooms, master bedroom offers a walk in robe and plenty of space to create an ensuite...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!