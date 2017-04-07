BREAKING: IKEA makes exciting Rockhampton announcement

IN LESS than two weeks central Queensland IKEA shoppers can pick up their online furniture buys from five Queensland delivery warehouses and as of today, this includes a depot in Rockhampton.

In January the Swedish furniture giant announced its online foray into northern and central Queensland, leaving shoppers aching at the finger tips to make their first online purchases.

Today IKEA announced the depot points will open on April 19, and that the service will expand to include Rockhampton.

Warehouses will also located at Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

Previously online shopping and delivery for the region has been unavailable, except via private courier services.

"We're very excited to announce that online shopping will arrive soon in North Queensland," IKEA Australia multichannel manager Michael Donath said.

"In just under two weeks people in Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns as well as Gladstone will be able to purchase IKEA products with the click of a button and collect them from their nearest location."

This does not mean there will be a physical store in Rockhampton, it will be a pick up warehouse.

"With the launch of the IKEA online shopping service more people in Queensland will have access to a wide range of affordable, quality home furnishing products," Mr Donath said.

"We have seen extraordinary demand for IKEA in North Queensland and we anticipate great interest in this service."

The new, online service from IKEA will allow secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

How to shop: