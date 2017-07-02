BREAKING: Injured motorcycle rider in critical condition

3.40PM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokesperson said the condition of a 65-year-old man injured motorcycle rider has been upgraded to critical.

The man was airlifted from Byfield this morning with suspected head, spinal and internal injuries.

3.20PM: THE 65-YEAR-OLD motorbike rider injured in a crash at Byfield this morning was airlifted in a serious, but stable condition.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter released a statement this afternoon saying the man was treated for suspected head, spinal and internal injuries after his motorbike exited the highway and hitting a ditch before coming to rest on the opposite side of the road.

10.40AM: A 65-YEAR-OLD man is being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital following a motorbike crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was complaining of back pain when he was assessed by paramedics and crews from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The crash happened at the corner of Byfield Rd and Waterpark Rd.

10AM: AN INJURED motorbike rider will likely be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash near Byfield this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesperson said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was on scene, but could not give any further details on the condition of the rider.

9.35AM: EMERGENCY services crews are rushing to the scene of a single motorbike crash near Byfield this morning.

The crash was reported at 9.09am at the corner of Byfield Rd and Waterpark Rd.

It comes after a nose-to-tail crash was reported on Razorback Rd at Bouldercombe at 12.30am.

No one was injured in that crash, which happened near Poison Creek Rd.

More to come.