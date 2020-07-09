Menu
A motorcyclist has reportedly been found lying injured on a Rockhampton road.
BREAKING: Injured motorcyclist found lying on Bruce Hwy

Kaitlyn Smith
9th Jul 2020 2:07 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a motorcyclist found lying injured on the road near Yeppen roundabout on the Bruce Hwy.

It is understood police were flagged down by a motorist after they reportedly witnessed the rider come off their motorbike around 2pm this afternoon.

The male rider is believed to be conscious, however has sustained some unknown injuries.

Circumstances surrounding the events leading up to incident are also unclear.

QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

