Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam's construction.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the issue with the dam had to do with faulty bonding between each layer of roller compacted concrete.

In Bundaberg this morning, Dr Lynham said that a former Supreme Court judge, John Byrne, will be leading the inquiry.

The inquiry will take public submissions.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry's terms of references have yet to be determined.

"The government has been listening to the Bundaberg community," Dr Lynham said.

"We know they have questions, as we have questions."

The issues with the dam would be revealed publicly through the publication of the technical report, which had been sought by LNP politicians as well as by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Dam owner Sunwater would publish the report today.

More to come

