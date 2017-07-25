BREAKING: International flight makes emergency landing in Rocky

Rockhampton Airport firefighters practice a drill used to extinguish aircraft fires. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

UPDATE 1.45PM: THREE aviation fire trucks have surrounded the large military aircraft which made an emergency landing in Rockhampton moments ago.

The aircraft touched down safely and police reports indicate Rockhampton Tower air traffic control staff are currently communicating with aircraft crew.

Police have blocked public access to the site and passengers have reportedly embarked.

More to come.

A large military aircraft has made an emergency landing in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka

BREAKING 1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to Rockhampton Airport following reports of a pending emergency landing.

Initial reports suggest Queensland Police, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports an international military aircraft is about to make an emergency landing.

Reports indicate there are fumes coming from the cargo area.

More to come.