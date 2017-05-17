BREAKING: JETGO reveal new holiday destination for Rocky travellers

BREAKING 12PM: IF YOU'RE fed up with Rocky's heat, you can now fly directly to the snow to cool off.

In a shock announcement this morning, JETGO have revealed plans to introduce flights from Rockhampton to Albury starting next month.

JETGO's Managing Director Airlines Paul Bredereck said winter was the perfect time to offer the service with residents from cooler regions looking to escape the cold for beautiful Queensland.

"These additional flights are an excellent outcome for both JETGO and Rockhampton to help bring more tourists to the region and allow local residents easy access to the Victorian Ski Fields,” Mr Bredereck said.

"JETGO has been providing flights between the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and Townsville since 2015, and between Albury and Brisbane since July 2016.

"Starting on the 29th June, JETGO will offer two return flights per week on Sundays and Thursdays.

"The transit time between Rockhampton and Albury will be 3 hours and 30 minutes including a stopover on the Gold Coast. Flights will depart Rockhampton at 09:10 am and return from Albury at 1:10 pm,” Mr Bredereck said.

According to JETGO's website, a flight from Rockhampton to Albury will cost travellers $309 and vice versa.

While providing Rockhampton residents with more travel destinations, the service also opens up the Rockhampton region to more visitors.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport Committee chair Neil Fisher said the additional flights were proof Rockhampton was a destination of choice for interstate travellers.

"Rockhampton is well and truly open for business and more flights into more markets will only spread that message further,” Cr Fisher said.

"This is a sign of confidence in our economy and another excellent addition to our airport. Each new service we can get to increase our operational capacity helps build our airport for more services in the future and today's announcement is warmly welcomed.

"JETGO has been a welcome addition to our region since 2015 and has served our region well, and in great comfort too with those fantastic chairs on their flights”

Aviation and Regional Services General Manager Scott Waters said the two markets were a natural pairing for travellers.

"As much as we love our warm weather, sometimes residents appreciate a trip to the snow and we know that those in cooler climates can't get enough of our Queensland sun - it really is a ski and surf experience," Mr Waters said.

JetGO will operate 37 and 44 seat Embraer Regional Jets for the route and bookings can be made online at jetgo.com.