BREAKING: Jobs for grabs as national retailer moves into Rocky

Peter Alexander will open a new store in Rockhampton.

PYJAMA king Peter Alexander is coming to Rockhampton bedrooms.

In an exciting move for local sleepwear lovers, the iconic, world-renowned brand will open its new store on October 17.

Peter and the silhouette of his beloved sausage dog, the late Penny, have become staples in Australian bedrooms over the past 30 years.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But the love doesn't stop in the general public's boudoir.

Peter Alexander's website happily proclaims over the past 25 years, "well-known names such as Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek, Toni Collette, Nicole Richie, the Hilton sisters and Lady Gaga have all been sleeping with Peter”.

A team of six are expected to lead the Rockhampton store, with a dream-come-true retail manager job currently up for grabs.

The Just Group purchased the brand from its namesake and founder Peter Alexander in 2000.

It now boasts more than 80 retail stores within Australia and New Zealand, as well as an online business.

While it is most known for its luxurious, comfortable pyjamas, Peter Alexander also offers "aspirational and affordable” loungewear, daywear, homewear, footwear and giftware.

The Just Group have been contacted for further information on the stores size, location and design of the Rockhampton store.

However, the job advertisement celebrates Peter Alexander as a "living breathing person” actively involved in the development of his exclusive, unique and welcoming stores.

"From the moment you walk into a Peter Alexander store, it evokes a feeling of laughter and entertainment, a place where you feel comfortable, warm and at home,” it states.