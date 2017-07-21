24°
BREAKING: Jury delivers not guilty verdict in Rocky murder trial

Amber Hooker
| 21st Jul 2017 10:59 AM
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton.
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton. Kerri-Anne Mesner

ROCKHAMPTON man Sebastiano Garofalo has been found not guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The jury this morning delivered the not guilty verdict in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton.

However, Garafalo was found guilty of manslaughter and of committing a malicious act with intent.

 

FATAL STABBING: Rockhampton man Aaron Flenady died after receiving stab wounds.
FATAL STABBING: Rockhampton man Aaron Flenady died after receiving stab wounds. Contributed

The court this week heard Garofalo, stabbed two men - Aaron Flenady and George Swadling - at a Rockhampton hostel for homeless men on September 2015.

Mr Flenady died as a result of a stab wound to his mammary artery.

Garofalo's defence argued he did not intend to kill or do harm to the men and that he had acted "at a time when he was charged with adrenalin, (was) passionate and fatigued".

Garofalo will be sentenced at midday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aaron flenady rockhampton murder trial sebastiano garofalo supreme court at rockhampton

He gave a number of reasons why he was unable to continue as deputy mayor

Whole Qld town needs 'drug diversion', says Magistrate

After several hours of dealing with drug matters, magistrate snapped

Yeppoon make-up artist gets opportunity of a lifetime

Kylie Sefton wiping up the tears of joy back stage, moments after crowning Olivia Rogers Miss Universe Australia.

Taking on the universe

Frosty morning as temperatures plummet across CQ

WINTER WARMERS: Cold weather brings out coats, mittens and mugs of warm tea.

Winter has finally arrived in Central Queensland

CQ town sad as last remaining bank announces closure

Towns residents are vowing to fight the pending closure of their ANZ bank, which would leave the town without a bank.

Rocky business owner's fight for worker's wages

NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers.

Patti would rather look after her staff than make the extra money.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

SAM Newman stunned viewers and left his fellow Footy Show panellists baffled during a bizarre appearance on the long-running show on Thursday night.

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

