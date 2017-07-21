BREAKING: Jury delivers not guilty verdict in Rocky murder trial

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON man Sebastiano Garofalo has been found not guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The jury this morning delivered the not guilty verdict in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton.

However, Garafalo was found guilty of manslaughter and of committing a malicious act with intent.

FATAL STABBING: Rockhampton man Aaron Flenady died after receiving stab wounds.

The court this week heard Garofalo, stabbed two men - Aaron Flenady and George Swadling - at a Rockhampton hostel for homeless men on September 2015.

Mr Flenady died as a result of a stab wound to his mammary artery.

Garofalo's defence argued he did not intend to kill or do harm to the men and that he had acted "at a time when he was charged with adrenalin, (was) passionate and fatigued".

Garofalo will be sentenced at midday.