Juveniles have crashed and abandoned a car in Berserker this afternoon.
BREAKING: juveniles’ joyride ends in traffic crash

Kaitlyn Smith
21st Jun 2020 12:21 PM
UNDERAGE occupants of a car have reportedly crashed into a traffic light at an intersection in Berserker this afternoon.

It is understood two children, whose ages are unconfirmed at this time, lost control of the Black Hyundai Getz and veered into a traffic light pole.

The incident occurred just after midday today at the intersection of Musgrave and High St.

Earlier reports suggest the vehicle had been sighted multiple times driving erratically and swerving across roads.

QFS have also been called to scene following reports of significant amounts of fluid leaking on to the road.

It is believed the two juveniles have fled the scene on-foot. A manhunt is now underway to locate them.

More to come.

