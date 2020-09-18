Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is attending a sinking off the Capricorn Coast.
BREAKING: Kids aboard as boat sinks in Cap Coast waters

kaitlyn smith
18th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
A BOAT with at least eight people on board has reportedly sunk in waters off the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood initial mayday calls occurred around 9.50am after the vessel started taking on water between North West Island and the Capricorn Coast.

A Yeppoon Coast Guard spokeswoman has since confirmed four adults and four children were on board at the time.

Both Yeppoon Rescue One and RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter are attending the scene.

Further details are unknown at this time.

More to come.

