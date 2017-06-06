BREAKING: Landing mishap at Rocky airport, authorities alerted

Rockhampton Airport firefighters practice a drill used to extinguish aircraft fires. The crews were in action due to an incident today.

BREAKING 10.30AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to an aircraft incident at the Rockhampton Airport.

Rockhampton Airport manager Scott Waters has confirmed a single-engine aircraft experienced difficulties upon landing and as a result airport emergency procedures were enacted with Aviation Fire Fighting and Rescue Services in attendance as a precaution.

He said the light aircraft incident occurred on the airport's main runway about 9.45am.

"There are no injuries to the pilot,” Mr Waters said.

There were no other passengers on the plane.

Mr Waters said the airport remained open with slight delays to arriving and departing aircraft.

Aviation investigation authorities have been notified of the incident.