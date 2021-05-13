Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash in Allenstown.
The crash in Allenstown.
News

One hospitalised in South Rocky crash

Timothy Cox
13th May 2021 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two vehicles collided at an intersection in South Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics noticed the accident at the corner of Davis and William Street from their car at 3.14pm.

Two children were visibly shaken at the scene as paramedics saw to a minor injury on a man's knee.

A male toddler was also treated for a minor shoulder injury.

Both vehicles were damaged, and one lane was closed on Davis Street.

One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Oncology nurses to be recognised with revamped state award

        Premium Content Oncology nurses to be recognised with revamped state award

        Community The award will recognise registered oncology nurses across Queensland who make an exceptional contribution to improving the care and outcomes for patients and...

        Housing crisis campaign hits CQ billboards

        Premium Content Housing crisis campaign hits CQ billboards

        Community The campaign calls on the Federal and State Governments to make large investments...

        ‘Buoyant moods’ felt at high profile Beef 21’ auctions

        Premium Content ‘Buoyant moods’ felt at high profile Beef 21’ auctions

        News Three-year-old Collie Kelpie cross sells for a record price of $10,000 at Open Dog...