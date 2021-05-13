One hospitalised in South Rocky crash

The crash in Allenstown.

Two vehicles collided at an intersection in South Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics noticed the accident at the corner of Davis and William Street from their car at 3.14pm.

Two children were visibly shaken at the scene as paramedics saw to a minor injury on a man's knee.

A male toddler was also treated for a minor shoulder injury.

Both vehicles were damaged, and one lane was closed on Davis Street.

One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.