BREAKING: Lane closed as car 'flips' on Yeppoon Rd

UPDATE 8.30AM: ONE lane of Yeppoon Rd east-bound is reportedly closed following a single vehicle crash.

It is understood a vehicle flipped before rolling 10m off the road about 2km from the Norman Rd intersection.

Two people were reportedly in the vehicle when the accident occurred however only one has suffered injuries.

A male occupant has been assessed by Queensland Ambulance crews and is un-injuired however a female occupant is suffering chest injuries.

More to come.

BREAKING 8AM: MULTIPLE police crews are racing to Yeppoon Road following reports a vehicle has 'flipped'.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle was travelling east-bound on Yeppoon Rd when it crashed between access one and two, about 2km from the Norman Rd intersection.

Witnesses at the scene are rushing to assist with reports a man has managed to get out of the vehicle and a woman is still in the vehicle.

The vehicle has reportedly rolled completely off the road and has come to rest upright in long grass.

QAS, QFES and QPS are responding.

Motorists in the area are urged to give way to emergency services and avoid the scene if possible.