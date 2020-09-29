BREAKING: Lanes of traffic blocked after CBD crash

The aftermath of a collision at Kent and Fitzroy St.

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a multi-vehicle collision at Rockhampton CBD.

Two vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Fitzroy St and Kent St around 3.50pm.

Early reports suggested a female was encapsulated inside one of the vehicles.

However, it is now believed all occupants have self-extricated from the cars.

It is unknown if any injuries have been sustained.

Multiple QAS units are reportedly on scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.