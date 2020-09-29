Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The aftermath of a collision at Kent and Fitzroy St.
The aftermath of a collision at Kent and Fitzroy St.
Breaking

BREAKING: Lanes of traffic blocked after CBD crash

kaitlyn smith
29th Sep 2020 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a multi-vehicle collision at Rockhampton CBD.

Two vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Fitzroy St and Kent St around 3.50pm.

Early reports suggested a female was encapsulated inside one of the vehicles.

However, it is now believed all occupants have self-extricated from the cars.

It is unknown if any injuries have been sustained.

Multiple QAS units are reportedly on scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

fitzroy street qas ambulance rockhampton cbd crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Rocky health PPE warehouse to stock entire state

        Premium Content New Rocky health PPE warehouse to stock entire state

        Politics The warehouse will be four times the size of the current location, though its whereabouts has not yet been decided.

        • 29th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        Fallen officers remembered in Rockhampton ceremony

        Premium Content Fallen officers remembered in Rockhampton ceremony

        News This year marks 20 years since Senior Constable Norm Watt, a member of the...

        • 29th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        Explosive find for police after pulling up teen for speeding

        Premium Content Explosive find for police after pulling up teen for speeding

        News A 19-year-old witnessed by police to overtake cars at excessive speeds had an...

        CQ riders shine as PBR bucks back to life

        Premium Content CQ riders shine as PBR bucks back to life

        Sport Trio climbs national rankings after strong showings at Caboolture Invitational.