Multiple crews are working to contain a fire at Bungundarra. Pic: file photo
BREAKING: Large bushfire ignites near Yeppoon

kaitlyn smith
2nd Dec 2020 4:26 PM
A LARGE bushfire has taken hold of a sizeable portion of land, just north of Yeppoon.

QFES crews were called to Paddys Swamp Rd at Bungundarra around 4pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggested the fire was around 1000 metres by 700 metres in size.

It is also believed to be burning at a pace of around 15 metres every five minutes.

One crew is currently on scene, another three are en route.

The fire is now understood to be burning in a westerly direction.

There is no immediate threat to properties in the area.

More to come.

