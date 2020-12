A bushfire has reignited at Nine Mile Creek, south of Rockhampton.

MULTIPLE fire crews are tending to a bushfire at Nine Mile Creek which has reignited after jumping containment lines.

The initial blaze first broke out around 1.30pm this afternoon, though intensified again just before 6pm.

Two units are currently on scene at Raspberry Creek Rd, another two are en route.

It is understood the area is largely inaccessible to crews.

The fire does not pose a threat to nearby properties.

More to come.