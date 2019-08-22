Menu
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga
BREAKING: Lauga fights back after integrity attack

22nd Aug 2019 11:45 AM
CLAIMS of a breach of property developer laws during a trip to China earlier this year have been denied by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga in Parliament this morning.

Ms Lauga said media reports did not set out the complete circumstances of the trip and that it was important she "correct certain matters".

Mrs Lauga flew to China with Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig and deputy mayor Nigel Hutton and the principals of two Yeppoon secondary colleges.

She said undertook the trip in her capacity as Assistant Minister for Education to, "amongst other things", sign a sister agreement on behalf of the Yeppoon State High School and Jiangsu Province Yangzhong Xinba Middle School.

"I paid my own airfares - a matter the article neglects to mention - (and) there was a process agreed upon where the Livingstone Shire Council would invoice me for accommodation costs," Mrs Lauga said.

"Upon receiving an invoice from the council, I paid this invoice.

"Upon completing an audit of my finances for last financial year, I became aware that the invoice received from the Livingstone Shire Council was missing reference to one night's accommodation.

"It was at this point I immediately remedied my register."

Mrs Lauga told Parliament the article failed to mention that the Electoral Commission Queensland website states that Members of Parliament are not considered to receive a political donation in circumstances where members receive modest hospitality, perishable food or tickets to sporting or cultural events (under $200 as a guide), of which have no enduring value, and are received during the course of official duty.

"On this basis I maintain that I have not breached the property developer laws," she said.

