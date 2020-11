A car has crashed into a Gracemere shopfront this evening. Photo: file photo

A LEARNER driver has this evening crashed into a shopfront at Gracemere Shopping World.

The incident occurred at the McLaughlin St complex around 6.40pm.

It is unknown at this time which shop has likely been damaged.

The extent of damage sustained is also unclear at this time.

It is unclear whether staff were inside the business during the incident.

QFES are currently on scene, with QAS en route.

More to come.