UPDATE: Light plane crashes at Gladstone Airport

HEAVY DAMAGE: Aviation Fire and Rescue firefighters near the crashed plane.

HEAVY DAMAGE: Aviation Fire and Rescue firefighters near the crashed plane. Matt Taylor

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

5PM: GLADSTONE Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel says nobody was injured in the light plane crash at Gladstone Airport this afternoon.

Mr Friel said he was told the Cessna 185 had crashed while attempting to take off.

"The wind lifted it and turned it over," he said.

Mr Friel said there were no injuries and both the pilot and the passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been informed of the incident.

Mr Friel said the Bureau was liaising with local police to conduct a preliminary investigation.

The runway remains closed and flight delays are expected.

Photos View Photo Gallery

4.20PM: A LIGHT plane has crashed at Gladstone Airport.

There are two aviation fire and rescue vehicles at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this stage or how the accident happened.

Neither Queensland Fire and Emergency Service or Queensland Ambulance Service had been informed of the incident as of 4.15pm.

The plane, a white aircraft with a blue horizontal stripe on its side, is sitting just off to the side of the Mount Larcom end of the Gladstone Airport runway, facing towards Gladstone Power Station.

It is leaning on its right wing, which is bent and appears heavily damaged.

CQ Planespotting has identified the aircraft involved as Cessna 185 VH-UJT, though The Observer has not been able to confirm this.

Cessna 185 VH-UJT has had a mishap at #Gladstone Airport Sunday.



Thanks Joanne Smith for the photo. pic.twitter.com/Bg5nRMClkl — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) February 11, 2018

Passengers on a 4.10pm Qantas flight from Brisbane to Gladstone have had their boarding time changed twice, from 3.45 to 3.55 and then to 4.25pm, according to one passenger about to board the flight.

They were told the second delay was due to "an operation at Gladstone Airport" and the airline was waiting for more information.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was unaware of the incident as of 4pm.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.