Lismore City Council's councillors have elected their new interim mayor until the September elections.
News

LISMORE'S NEW MAYOR: 'We really need to focus'

Adam Daunt
9th Feb 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 6:15 AM
Lismore City Council have elected their new mayor after weeks of speculation and waiting at their first council meeting of 2021.

Vanessa Ekins was elected mayor after three rounds of open voting while deputy mayor Neil Marks retains his position.

Cr Ekins and Marks as well as councillors Elly Bird, Nancy Casson and Darlene Cook put their hands up for the role.

Cr Ekins emphasised in her speech that she was an active member of council and the local community, which would benefit her in this new role.

"I have the skills, I have the time and I have the experience, I am responsible, I read the business papers, I go to the workshops and the events, I attend the meetings and I am informed so I do the work," she said

"We really need to focus on getting things ready for the next council that comes in September."

 

Vanessa Ekins is the new Lismore City Council mayor.
Ekins thanked both former mayor Isaac Smith and Neil Marks for their time spent in the mayoral role during recent months.

Cr Ekins will be the interim mayor of Lismore City Council until the elections which are in September after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The elevation of Cr Ekins offers the council a semblance of stability after it had two councillors and a mayor step away from their positions in the past 12 months.

The mayoral position became vacant after former mayor Isaac Smith announced his retirement effective from February 2021.

lismore lismore city council lismore city council mayor lismore council northern rivers community northern rivers council vanessa ekins
Lismore Northern Star

