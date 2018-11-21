Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices. Mike Richards GLA200117bsljobs
Breaking

WATCH: Boyne Smelter boss speaks out on job cuts

Tegan Annett
LukeJMortimer
by and LukeJMortimer
3rd Mar 2017 10:42 AM | Updated: 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • A "significant number" of Boyne Smelter workers will be axed, according to general manager Joe Rea.
  • Boyne Smelter will cut production by 14%, which is 81,000 tonnes of aluminium each year.
  • Boyne Smelter is locked into a battle with energy providers, with the price of electricity rocketing. 

BOYNE Smelter Limited's general manager Joe Rea made a live public address moments ago after yesterday's announcement that a "significant number of jobs" would be axed.

Watch the complete press conference below. 

LATEST UPDATES |

'Soul destroying': Workers will be axed at Boyne Smelter

REACTION |

'I'm terrified': Wives of Boyne Smelter workers worried

'Time to leave': Locals left in terror after Smelter job cuts

LIVE VIDEO | Boyne Smelter's general manager, Joe Rea, makes a public address on job cuts

NOTE: Click PLAY. You can still watch this video. 

 

READ | Analysis of this press conference here       

AS IT HAPPENED | The lead-up to Boyne Smelter's job cuts 

More Stories

boyne smelter gladstone gladstone region rio tinto
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    JM Kelly directors may be questioned under oath

    premium_icon JM Kelly directors may be questioned under oath

    Business JM Kelly Builders went into administration last month owing $21 million to employed, secured and unsecured creditors

    ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    premium_icon ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    Business They are still 'urgently' looking for a new builder

    Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    premium_icon Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    News RRC now has February 15 to stop illegal camping and RV accommodation

    Ex-NRL stars lacing up boots for charity match in Rocky

    premium_icon Ex-NRL stars lacing up boots for charity match in Rocky

    Rugby League League day to raise money for drought-affected farmers

    Local Partners