WATCH: Boyne Smelter boss speaks out on job cuts

A "significant number" of Boyne Smelter workers will be axed, according to general manager Joe Rea.

Boyne Smelter will cut production by 14%, which is 81,000 tonnes of aluminium each year.

Boyne Smelter is locked into a battle with energy providers, with the price of electricity rocketing.

BOYNE Smelter Limited's general manager Joe Rea made a live public address moments ago after yesterday's announcement that a "significant number of jobs" would be axed.

