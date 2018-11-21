WATCH: Boyne Smelter boss speaks out on job cuts
WHAT WE KNOW:
- A "significant number" of Boyne Smelter workers will be axed, according to general manager Joe Rea.
- Boyne Smelter will cut production by 14%, which is 81,000 tonnes of aluminium each year.
- Boyne Smelter is locked into a battle with energy providers, with the price of electricity rocketing.
BOYNE Smelter Limited's general manager Joe Rea made a live public address moments ago after yesterday's announcement that a "significant number of jobs" would be axed.
Watch the complete press conference below.
LATEST UPDATES |
'Soul destroying': Workers will be axed at Boyne Smelter
REACTION |
'I'm terrified': Wives of Boyne Smelter workers worried
'Time to leave': Locals left in terror after Smelter job cuts
LIVE VIDEO | Boyne Smelter's general manager, Joe Rea, makes a public address on job cuts
NOTE: Click PLAY. You can still watch this video.
READ | Analysis of this press conference here
AS IT HAPPENED | The lead-up to Boyne Smelter's job cuts