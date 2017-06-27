BREAKING: Livingstone Council adopt 2017-18 mega budget

BIG BUDGET HITS

$97 million in Capital Works

3.9% increase in General Rates

3.9% increase in existing Separate Rates

Rate relief for pensioners up to $280 from Council and $200 from State Government per annum for eligible concession card holders

$19.9M Rural and Urban Road Networks

$18.9M Water infrastructure

$8.1M Parks, Recreation, Sport and Community Services

$6.1M Waste Management and Recycling

$6.2M Sewerage Infrastructure

$5.2M Fleet, Plant and Facilities Management

$2.7M Shire Planning and Economic Development

$2.2M Environmental and Public Health & Safety

$1.9M Governance and Administration

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council have today adopted their 2017-18 Budget with a major focus on job creation and investment opportunities.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the Budget was the culmination of months of meticulous and collaborative deliberations by Councillors, Council's Senior Management Team and Department Heads to deliver a budget that continues to lay a solid foundation for the long-term financial sustainability of the Shire.

"Creating jobs and the investment opportunities that will underpin future prosperity, the 2017- 18 Budget also reflects Council's ongoing commitment to optimise service delivery while maintaining the highest possible standard of amenity for residents and ratepayers,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Council's success in proactively securing more than $40.2M in State and Federal Government funding toward the budget will allow Council to deliver a record $97.4M in key projects and capital works across Livingstone Shire.

"These vital projects are not only an investment in our future, they are also creating immediate local jobs and facilitating long-term economic recovery following the challenges presented by natural disaster and continuing downturns in the resource, construction and tourism sectors.”

Melanie Plane

BUDGET BREAKDOWN

Projects across the Shire

Capricorn Coast Cemetery - stage 1: $4M

Construction along Coowonga Road: $1,500,000

Floodway upgrades for Taranganba Road $1,300,000

Water main replacement reticulation program $1,200,000

Renewal of unsealed gravel running surfaces $1,131,397

Scenic Highway pathway $1,100,000

Widening of St Christopher's Chapel Road $1,000,000

Pathway expansions Barmaryee Road and Cooee Bay $970,080

Stormwater drainage upgrade $804,000

Maintenance upgrades various water treatment plants $785,000

Maintenance upgrades various Sewerage Treatment Plants $710,000

Sewer main relining & associated works $550,000

Maintenance works reservoir Emu Park $420,000

Upgrade to Sleipner Road $300,000

Upgrade Anglewood Road $300,000

Todds Road - construct to gravel standard $200,000

Various amenities, park furniture and fixture replacement $195,000

Waste and recycling improvements $180,000

Bus shelter upgrades - Hill St and Vass Road $160,000

Floodway Replacement Coppermine Creek $160,000

Water main (rising) renewal galvanised & poly pipe Ogmore $100,000

Development of coastal walk design $88,000

Park furniture, playground and irrigation renewal program $60,000

Floodway works along Leaholme Road $45,000

Street lighting - fitting replacement

Cr Ludwig said Council's Strategic Rural and Urban Road Networks will see a combined investment of $36.6M over the next Financial Year including $10M for maintenance works and $26.6M in capital works across the Shire.

Importantly the 2017-18 Budget also makes provision for the establishment of a new Capricorn Coast Cemetery to meet community needs for the next 50 years and beyond.

"Construction projects will include the completion of Panorama Drive and the Statue Bay reconstruction, full construction and bitumen sealing of 2.6 kilometres of Coowonga Road and completion of sealing works on Sleipner Road, and the upgrading and widening of St Christopher's Chapel Road to facilitate Type 1 road-train traffic to the meatworks,” he said.

"Council will also continue to roll-out our floodway upgrade and replacement program with projects on Anglewood, Lake Mary, Coorumburra, and Leaholme Roads with the assistance of funding secured through the State Government's Works For Queensland Program along with Stage 1 upgrading of the existing low-level floodway on Taranganba Road to two-lanes including a shared-pathway culvert crossing.

"Supporting our youth, sports activities and encouraging healthier lifestyles in our community has been a major focus of every Livingstone Budget. In the 2017-18 budget, Council will continue that focus and commitment with major investments in sport and recreation including $3.87M toward the next Stage of the Emu Park Multi-Sports Complex at Hartley Street.

"This project will be delivered in partnership with the State and Federal Governments contributing $2M in funding. Another partnership with the State Government will see a further $970,080 investment in the on-going construction of the Shire's shared-pathway network.”

Capital Works

In total, some $97 million will be spent on renewing, upgrading or building new assets for the

community.

Key areas of investment in 2017-18 include:

$27.7M: Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project

$26.6M: Road and Pathway maintenance and construction, floodway upgrades and traffic signals and Public Transport Infrastructure. Including reconstruction of Scenic

Highway, completion of Panaroma Drive and Stormwater Drainage improvements

$15M: Including Augmentation Design and Construction to Yeppoon Sewerage

Treatment Plant

$8.1M: Stage 2 Emu Park Village & Foreshore and development of Hartley Street Sports Complex

$5M: Construction Local Disaster Coordination Centre & Community Resilience Engagement Hub (The Centre).

$4.2M: Open Spaces - including Capricorn Coast Cemetery Replacement - Stage 1

$3.7M: Water infrastructure replacement and maintenance program

$2.6M: Economic Development Cordingley Street Homemaker Centre Subdivision

$2.2M: Fleet Replacement Program

$500K: Amenities Renewal Program including playgrounds

Cr Ludwig said major job-creating projects funded in the budget include the completion of the next stages of the Yeppoon and Emu Park Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisations along with Stage 1 of the Yeppoon Homemaker Centre.

He said the three projects combined are expected to creat more than 200 fulltime jobs during the construction phase alone.

"In addition to the raft of major economic stimulus projects, business development and support has also increased in the 2017-18 budget through a range of funded initiatives including business networking and development events, business E-newsletter, "For Business and Investment” Council website, digital economy investment, supporting local start-up businesses and entrepreneurs, Capricorn Coast Joblink and economic modelling services,” he said.

"These initiatives complement the on-going support Council provides in the areas of tourism promotion and economic development through its funding commitments to Capricorn Enterprise, the Regional Tourism Organisation.

"Council will also finalise and deliver a comprehensive Economic Development Plan in consultation with local business and industry sectors as well as a place-making strategy that includes a $500K allocation for implementation.”

Rate Increase

Key aspects of Council's Rating Policy for 2017-18 include:

3.9% increase in General Rates

3.9% increase in existing Separate Rates (Road Network and Environmental levies) and

Utility Charges (Water, Sewerage and Waste Charges).

Rate Relief for Pensioners with a $280 concessional rebate

In total the increase in general rates for 2017-18 represents an average increase of $1.13 per week for the majority of residential ratepayers after discount excluding Road Network , Environmentaland Utility Charges of $2.82 per week if these charges are included.

"In our budget deliberations, Council has been mindful of the challenges ratepayers and businesses have had to face with general cost increases and in dealing with the long-term impacts of natural disasters, as well as the prolonged economic downturn in the resource, construction and tourism sectors. Accordingly,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Council has contained increases in General Rate, utility service charges, road levy and environmental levy to 3.9%.

"To partially offset rate increases for eligible pensioners on fixed incomes, a rebate of $280 will once again apply, which is on top of the $200 available from the State Government for eligible concession card holders.”

Operating Position

Council's operating result for 2017-18 is anticipated to be a deficit of $3.6 million which will be progressively reducing over the next three Budgets to $2.8 in 2019-20.

Budget operating surpluses will be achieved from 2020-2021 ($2.3 million) increasing progressively over the remaining balance of the 10 year planning period to $23.1million in 2026-27.

Cash and Loan Balances

Over the 10 year planning period, Council will maintain a prudent end of financial year cash balance (minimum of $11.4 million in 2019-20) to support working capital requirements.

To support a Capital Works Program focused on building long-term infrastructure projects and reinvigorating strong economic growth and sustainability in our region, debt levels will increase from $79.6 million to $95.4 million in this Budget, before reducing annually over the balance of the 10 year forecast period to a low of $49.9 million by 2026-27.

The investments Council will make in capital projects over the 10 year forecast period will see the total value of community's net assets increase from $905.8 million in 2017-18 to approximately $1.19 billion by 2026-27.