BREAKING: Low rate rise for Livingstone ratepayers

Livingstone Cr Nigel Hutton and Mayor Bill Ludwig are pleased to have brought down a budget as close to the CPI rate as possible Trish Bowman

LIVINGSTONE Shire councillors have been working to keep its 2019-20 budget focussed on consolidation and responsible long-term financial management with minimal rises and good news for pensioners.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said in Council's deliberations there has also been a continuing underlying consideration of the need to minimise increases in rates and charges and, where possible, keeping any required increases as close as possible to the recognised Consumer Price Index (CPI) benchmarks for Queensland.

"In keeping with council's long-term goals and in a recognition of the cost of living pressures faced by all residents, the budget that I will present next Thursday on July 11, will be based on a 1.5% increase in General Rates across most rating categories and an average increase of 2.3% across utilities, road levies and other separate charges,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Combined this will mean an average increase for majority of owner occupies residential ratepayers of approximately 2% or $1.59 per week.

"Non-principle place of residence owners will have an average increase of 2.9% or $2.18 per week.

"All commercial and primary production properties will have an average general rate increase of 2.1%.

"Our seniors and other pensioners on fixed incomes will have the benefit of the provision for additional rate relief through a $20 increase in the council rates rebate from $280 to $300.”

In this budget, Council will be investing $36.1m in new capital works and of that amount, Council will be receiving $9.9m in external funding from State and Federal sources.

Cr Ludwig said these works will build on the solid foundation of $274.2m in infrastructure capital works that Council has been able to deliver since 2014 and through securing $119.9 million in external State and Federal funding.

"As foreshadowed in last year's budget, there will be no new borrowings in this year's budget and provision for loan repayments will see an overall reduction in our debt from $80.5 million at June 30, 2019 down to $75.6 million by the end of this financial year,” he said.

"The 10 year forecast will see that overall debt progressively reduce to just $18.5m by 2028.”

To put Council's total debt into perspective, in 2014 Livingstone Shire ratepayers were required to take on $81.2 million of debt which included $76.3 million of the massive debt racked up by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

"Given the fact that prior to amalgamation Livingstone Shire's total debt stood approximately $29 million, as a community we must still question the fairness for the financial arrangements that were forced upon us at de-amalgamation,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Given the challenges our community has faced over the last six years including the impacts of three major disaster events including TC Marcia, in many ways the 2019-20 budget is a milestone of achievement in our journey from 2014 to today with projected future surpluses in Council ten year forecast and debt progressively reducing by almost 80% over that period.”

Mayor Ludwig commended all involved in the budget planning and in particular finance portfolio holder Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton for so working hard to ensure the budget was kept as close to the CPI rises as possible.

Livingstone Budget Key Facts

Total Budget of $123.6 million

Capital expenditure $36.1million

Average owner occupied residential ratepayer increase of approx. 2% or $1.59 per week.

Non-principle place of residence owners will have an average increase of 2.9% or $2.18 per week.

All commercial and primary production properties will have and average general rate increase of 2.1%.

Pensioner rebate increased $20 to a maximum of $300

Early payment discount of 10% on general rates, water & sewerage utility charges

Total debt reduced to $75.5m with no new borrowings planned for 6 years

$18.4m total cash reserves

Underlying Operating Surplus $98,000