Mackay millionaire fugitive arrested in Philippines

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Turner, from Mackay.
Melanie Plane
by

BREAKING SATURDAY 12PM: A DISGRACED Mackay businessman who vanished without a trace in August 2015 has been arrested in the Philipines according to international news agencies.

Fugitive Markis Scott Turner, 42, has been on the Australian Federal Police's 'most wanted' list after disappearing in 2015 -- his family said he committed suicide but that was never proved.

The millionaire Mackay mining boss and father of two was set to stand trial over an alleged $20 million cocaine importation racket two years ago but failed to show up for court and has been missing since.

The AFP have been hunting for him ever since and in a huge breakthrough, local news outlets in the Philipines are reporting the National Bureau of Invesetigation (NBI) International Operations Division operatives arrested Turner on September 15 in Samal, Davao del Norte.

According to reports from multiple Philippines news agencies, Turner has been living in the tropical island paradise under the alias Filip Novak. NBI Director Dante Gierran said Turner had been hiding in the Philippines to evade prosecution.

His arrest comes after the AFP sought his provisional arrest through the Secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ), pursuant to the Philippines-Australia extradition treaty.

Mackay Daily Mercury
