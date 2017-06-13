Tributes flow for Mackay police officer hit by car

UPDATE, 9.25am:

The Queensland Police Union of Employees has remembered Sergeant Brendan Poustie, who died in hospital overnight after being hit by a car in Glenella last week.

"Today we remember one of our 'Brothers' Sergeant Brendan Poustie of Mackay Northern Beaches Police Station," the union posted on Facebook.

"Brendan succumbed to injuries sustained from a traffic incident last week.

"Brendan will be sorely missed by all who know him. RIP Mate."

Mackay region residents took to Facebook to share their condolences.

"Thoughts to the officers family & friends," Cassie Webster said. "Thoughts also to the young driver. Such a sad tragic accident.

Maria Valena: Ohhh goodness this is sad news. My condolences to his family and friends including the QPS x

Stacey Arlott: May he rest in peace. Sending my love and prayers to his family.

Dorothy Whadcoat Harvey: Condolences to the officers family, friends and colleagues and the young person who now will have to live with this after a tragic accident.

Tributes are flowing for Mackay police officer Brendan Poustie.

Queensland Police released a statement this morning, confirming Sergeant Brendan Poustie's death.

"It is with great sadness that the Queensland Police Service can confirm that the man was a serving member of the Queensland Police Service," the statement said.

"Sergeant Brendan Poustie of Mackay Northern Beaches Station was off duty at the time of the crash and was a very well respected and dedicated officer.

"The condolences of the entire police family are with Brendan's family, loved ones and colleagues at this difficult and sad time."

Sgt Poustie was transported to Townsville Hospital with life threatening injuries after the crash last week and died late last night.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not physically injured as a result of the crash and the Forensic Crash Unit continued to investigate.

EARLIER:



A MACKAY police officer has died in hospital after he was struck by a car at Glenella last week, Queensland Police has confirmed this morning.

The 44-year-old, who has not been named, had been in a stable but critical condition after the incident last Wednesday.

However, a Queensland Police spokesman said the officer, who suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, died in Townsville Hospital late Monday night.

Mackay Police Superintendent Bruce McNab is due to speak about the officer later this morning.

The police officer's family had been keeping a bedside vigil.

The incident at Glenella has so far been treated as a sad accident and no charges have been laid.

Mackay police had launched a Red Beard Challenge in recent days, in support of the injured officer, who was well-known for his thick red beard.