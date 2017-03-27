BREAKING: Mackay residents told to evacuate to Rocky

EVACUATE: Up to 25,000 Mackay residents have been told to head south to Rockhampton.

WHAT WE KNOW

TC Debbie is currently a Category 3 System

TC Debbie is expected to intensify to a Category 4 system before crossing tomorrow morning

The system is producing sustained winds near the centre of 155km/hr with wind gusts to 220km/hr

A 'Warning Zone' is in place from Cardwell to St Lawrence

A 'Watch Zone' is in place for inland areas between Lucinda and Mackay including Pentland, and Mount Coolon

Heavy rain has started in CQ with 60mm+ falls recorded in the northern part of the region

TC Debbie is 215km east northeast of Bowen and 220km north northeast of Mackay

TC Debbie is moving southwest at 8km/hr

UPDATE: 6.16pm:

WITH 25,000 Mackay residents are warned to escape an impending storm surge, a Rockhampton councillor welcomes their arrival.

CYCLONE DEBBIE | BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

SCROLL to the bottom of the page for evacuation maps

State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski urged a mass evacuation following news water levels would reach between 0.8m and 2.5m above the king tide during a storm surge tomorrow.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group chairman Tony Williams agreed with advice they travel "as far south as Rockhampton".

"Again that's the first decision; contact family and friends in the local area to do that," Cr Williams said.

"Secondly there's plenty of accommodation at our accommodation houses... at hotels, caravan parks and units around the area.

"There's quite a number with capacity at the moment without any major events on this week or on the weekend."

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: FOLLOW THE TOPIC FOR EMAILED UPDATES

INCOMING: While residents on Mackay coast are being evacuated because of a "storm surge", a deluge is also threatening the region.

>>BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

>>Cyclone Debbie: 9 things Rocky people need to know

>>BOM warn of CQ flood after Cyclone Debbie deluge

Cr Williams said the Rockhampton Regional Council had had not activated the local disaster coordination centre, but remained on "watching brief".

He said while flooding could threaten road closures in the coming days, he welcomed those under threat take refuge from the damaging winds and storm surge.

"Councils tend to support other areas," Cr Williams said.

"I would like Mackay Council to do for us when the boot is on the other foot."

EARLIER:

MACKAY residents have been urged to evacuate as "far south as Rockhampton" as Cyclone Debbie bears down on northern Queensland.

Up to 25,000 people could flood our region as the Bureau of Meteorology warn that the potential Category 4 will make landfall on a king tide.

In a live address from Disaster HQ, State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said water levels would reach between an incredible 0.8m to 2.5m above the king tide in a storm surge.

WATCH | Mackay residents evacuate on a scale not seen before

Escalated pleas from Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski come as he warned this was the final window opportunity for people in low-lying areas of Mackay.

"Don't wait until tomorrow, because you won't be able to move," he said in the 4pm live cross, alongside Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski warned the mass evacuation would put stress on the roads and asked motorists be sensible.

He said while there were as many as 15 evacuation centres in the region, these were a "last resort" for those who could not find refuge elsewhere with family and friends.

"Get on the road and head south, at least as far south as Rockhampton to do so," he said.

The Queensland Police Service this afternoon advised emergency alerts for a storm surge have been issued by Mackay Regional Council for the areas of: North Pioneer; South Pioneer; Louisa Creek; Armstrong's Beach; Dunrock; Ball Bay; Freshwater Point; Grasstree; Half Tide and Seaforth. Council has advised of a storm tide warning which may impact the Green, Red and Orange zones on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses the media alongside State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, warning Mackay residents to evacuate as far south as possible. QPS

Residents are advised to prepare and act for inundation of properties located in the evacuation zone.

Check the Mackay Regional Council Facebook page and listen to radio for further information or phone 07 4951 2466.

More to come

Areas depicted in in orange, red and green low lying areas, on the storm tide inundation maps. These areas include: North Pioneer; South Pioneer, Louisa Creek, Armstrong's Beach, Dunrock, Ball Bay; Freshwater Point, Grasstree, Half Tide, Seaforth, and Midge Point.