BREAKING: Major announcement as shopping giant given approval in Rocky

30th May 2017 10:11 AM Updated: 10:43 AM
ALDI Property director Brendan Geary, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith announce plans for new Rockhampton ALDI stores back in February.
ALDI Property director Brendan Geary, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith announce plans for new Rockhampton ALDI stores back in February.

ALDI is one step closer to opening in Rockhampton after Council approved the development application for its Southside store this month.

The 2000 sq m development will be built on the vacant site adjacent to Fantastic Furniture on the southbound lane of Gladstone Rd and is the first of two ALDI stores in Rockhampton.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the council was pleased to see the development application approved after years of encouraging the supermarket giant to open its doors in the region.

"ALDI's announcement that it was opening two stores was met with overwhelming community support, so we are excited that the company has reached its first milestone allowing it to now progress with construction that will generate jobs," Cr Strelow said.

 

In a letter to the council in February this year, ALDI stated it "quietly investigated the Rockhampton market" after Cr Strelow wrote to the company in 2013 expressing interest in having a store in the region.

"The result is the identification of two great sites in Rockhampton with this Southside one being the first to gain full approval," she said.

 

The supermarket will be constructed on piers to avoid any impact of potential flood waters with space for 127 car parks under the building.

The location of the second ALDI store is still yet to be confirmed.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aldi mayor margaret strelow rockhampton economy rockhampton regional council

