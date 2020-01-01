BREAKING: Major boat accident on the Fitzroy River

Police on scene at the ski gardens after boat accident

Police on scene at the ski gardens after boat accident

UPDATE: A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was initially reported as a boat colliding with trees.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed six children and four adults were involved in the crash and they were all believed to be on the same boat.

A reporter on the scene said Ambulance staff were walking stretched through the bush to the river bank.

Three tirage boats launched from the Ski Gardens are on their way to the scene.

Other boaties on the river are also assisting where they can.

Police heading to the scene of the boat crash on the Fitzroy River

UPDATE: Paramedics are working to bring the injured to the Ski Gardens boat ramp.

Two paramedics were taken to the scene of the incident by boat.

INITIAL: Multiple emergency crews are rushing to the Ski Gardens in response to a “major boat crash”.

It is understood there are around six children and three adults requiring treatment.

Reports suggest a man in his thirties has sustained severe back injuries.

It is understood a woman in sixties has a head injury.

A Swift Water Rescue crew has been tasked to the scene and the SES has also been activated.

The accident has occurred 7km upstream from the Ski Gardens.

Reports suggest the children are not injured but are distressed.

More to come.