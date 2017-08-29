26°
News

BREAKING: Major CQ coal mine up for sale

Shayla Bulloch
and Shayla Bulloch | 29th Aug 2017 8:58 AM
Mining file pic
Mining file pic Daily Mercury Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MULTI-mine site company Glencore have announced a major thermal coal mine in Rolleston is up for sale.

Glencore have commenced a sale process for the 13.3 million tonne producing mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

This decision was part of Glencore's ongoing program to optimise its portfolio and re-deploy capital into other opportunities.

Glencore have five coal mines in regional Queensland producing over 40 million tonnes of coal with 2,559 employees.

The Rolleston mine has an experienced management team and highly skilled workforce with a record of strong performance in the 93million tonne coal producing company.

The company said in a statement it would only sell the Rolleston mine if an appropriate offer was given.

The coal mine will continue to operate as usual in the meantime.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bowen basin central queensland coaol mine glencore mining rolleston sale

Police body-worn camera captures sickening sexual attack

Police body-worn camera captures sickening sexual attack

Police catch man in act

Qld burns: 40 bushfires across the state right now

SHOALWATER ALIGHT: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade have been battling a blaze at Shoalwater Bay, which continues to burn for weeks.

List of every place in the state QFES are battling blazes right now

$37M extra TC Debbie funding, but Qld govt wants more

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Canegrowers president Kevin Borg inspect the damage from Cyclone Debbie.

Extra funding for environmental recovery projects

Rocky High indigenous students soar in CQ academic comp

GRINNING WINNER: Tennachiah Richards won the 'Oral Speech' prize.

The team beat over 100 other competitors in this academic challenge

Local Partners

Meet the incredible Woori girl capturing hearts and minds

Video and paintings are the young Woorabinda woman's platform to curate and share the positive stories of people across the country.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

REVEALED: Bold vision for new high school on Cap Coast

NEW SCHOOL: Central Queensland Indigenous Development CEO Jason Field is hoping to establish a specialised indigenous secondary school in the region.

Disengaged students are leaving school with few prospects: CQID boss

SOLD OUT: Falls Byron Bay tickets gone in an hour

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.

A full day of activities is planned for the official opening Monday

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Brand New Kitchen, 20 Acres Approx

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 Sold

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Brand New Kitchen, 20 Acres Approx

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Prominent position in WANDAL

206 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $248,500

Enjoy the park directly across the road, smell the new paint and enjoy the beautiful new polished floors. The kitchen will impress along with the...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $219,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

STUNNING HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER POCKET

12 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 $345,000

A fantastic RANGE LOCATION, this home promises a unique lifestyle with family comfort. Convenience and versatility is the key to this LOCATION - The upper level...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $415,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

Impressive and Affordable!

6 Messmate Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

This Luxury home has impeccable design which showcases the ultimate lifestyle; you can enjoy the relaxation, peacefulness and tranquility as well as privacy and...

Stylish Home with a Pool

33 Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This near new brick home has everything you could possibly need; perfectly designed for the life style you want. Situated in Norman Gardens close to schools and...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project