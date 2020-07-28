Menu
Emergency services are responding to truck rollover at Kokotungo.
BREAKING: Major CQ Hwy closed after truck rollover

kaitlyn smith
28th Jul 2020 3:14 PM
EMERGENCY services are currently on scene at a truck rollover at Kokotungo, approximately 138km southwest of Rockhampton.

It is understood the incident occurred just before 2.30pm this afternoon on the Leichhardt Hwy near Cooper Downs Rd.

QFES, QPS and QAS arrived at the scene just after 2.50pm to find the male driver freed from the vehicle.

Early reports suggest he has not sustained any serious injuries.

All lanes of traffic are reportedly blocked and will remain so for an extended period of time.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

