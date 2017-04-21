27°
BREAKING: Major disaster funding revealed for Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 21st Apr 2017 9:54 AM Updated: 12:02 PM
Flood inundated Arthur Street in Depot Hill as the Fitzroy River approaches 8.6m. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Flood inundated Arthur Street in Depot Hill as the Fitzroy River approaches 8.6m. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

BREAKING: THE AUSTRALIAN Government has activated both the Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance for Rockhampton residents affected by ex-TC Debbie.

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan announced the activation this morning for eligible residents in the local government area of Rockhampton.

People eligible for the Disaster Recovery Payment are those who have lost their homes or suffered injury as a result of the disaster. These people can access a one-off payment of $1,000 per adult and $400 per child.

People eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance can access income assistance for up to 13 weeks, equivalent to the maximum rate of Newstart Allowance or Youth Allowance.

This assistance is designed to help those employees, primary producers and sole traders affected by the disaster to get back on their feet.

Michelle Landry
Michelle Landry

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry welcomed the announcement with the assistance 'over and above' the support already being provided under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

"By making these payments available the Australian Government is ensuring that those who have lost their homes or livelihoods in the flooding that followed Tropical Cyclone Debbie have the additional assistance they need to help them on the road to recovery," Ms Landry said.

"Contrary to media reports and statements from local state members, the department is in regular contact with the Queensland Government regarding recovery assistance, and will continue to monitor the impacts of the event to ensure that communities have access to the assistance they need."

To lodge a claim for the disaster recovery payments, call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66 between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Friday and between 8am and 5pm, Saturday to Sunday, or via humanservices.gov.au/disaster.

Completed claim forms can also be lodged in person at an Australian Department of Human Services service centre, agent or access point.

Further information on Australian Government assistance is available online at www.disasterassist.gov.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie disaster funding michelle landry rockhampton flood 2017

