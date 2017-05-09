BREAKING: Major Rocky road shut down after horror crash

BREAKING: A MOTORBIKE rider has "multiple serious injuries" after colliding with a car on Yeppoon Rd, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman says.

Police will shut down Yeppoon Rd for "some time" as emergency crews mop up, a Rockhampton police spokesman said.

Rockhampton's Forensic Crash Unit has been called in to investigate.

SERIOUS: Rockhampton's Forensic Crash Unit has been called in to investigate a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd. Tony Martin

The crash is near Yeppoon Rd's Access 8.

The QAS spokeswoman said the motorbike rider, a woman, has not been transported yet and it's not clear if anyone else is injured.

"It's just the one patient with multiple serious injuries," the spokeswoman said.