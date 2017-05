CLOSED: Police have reportedly closed the Bruce Hwy after a two-vehicle crash. Photo: Allan Reinikka

POLICE have closed the Bruce Hwy in Rockhampton after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Richardson Rd, initial reports suggest.

Initial reports were that people were trapped in one or both vehicles.

But a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said everyone involved has been taken out of the vehicles.

Paramedics were called to the incident at 3.06pm and arrived minutes later.

The condition of those involved is not yet known.

