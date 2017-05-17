BREAKING: Malcolm Turnbull to make surprise Rocky visit

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull will visit Rockhampton tomorrow where he is expected to make an announcement about a program that supports getting disadvantaged parents back to work.

While in Rockhampton, Mr Turnbull also plans to visit a local pharmacy to talk about some of the new budget measures designed to bring down healthcare costs, such listing new drugs on the PBS.

SURPRISE VISIT: Malcolm Turnbull is dropping into Rockhampton tomorrow. Allan Reinikka

He also intends to meet with locals to hear their feedback on last week's budget.

One of the local issues expected to be discussed is funding for the South Rockhampton flood levee.

On Friday, Mr Turnbull is expected to visit Emerald to attend a community barbecue there.

More details on the parenting program and his CQ visit will be released tomorrow.

