PRISON DRAMA: A man has been injured in a physical assault at the jail.

PRISON DRAMA: A man has been injured in a physical assault at the jail.

PARAMEDICS are currently attending the Capricornia Correctional Centre at Etna Creek after a man was reportedly assaulted.

It is understood the male, believed to be a prisoner, was harmed around 1.40pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest the man sustained a significant head injury in the attack.

Details surrounding the physical altercation are unknown at this time.

More to come.