Anthony Lee Smits has admitted to killing Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured) by pleading guilty to manslaughter in the Rockhampton Supreme Court.
Crime

BREAKING: Man admits to killing Gladstone man

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 10:35 AM
GLADSTONE man Anthony Lee Smits has pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the 11th hour after being listed for trial in the Rockhampton Supreme Court this morning.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stab­bing 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

At the time of the incident, emergency services received reports of an altercation after 6.30pm at the Auckland St complex.

It was reported Mr Vesey-Brown was found by emergency service staff with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Emergency services performed CPR at the scene and on the way to the hospital but Mr Vesey-Brown was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr Smits pleaded not guilty to murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The agreed facts are expected to be revealed at Mr Smits sentencing later today.

Gladstone Observer

