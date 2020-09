A man is reportedly armed with a hammer in Rockhampton’s west.

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer in Rockhampton’s west.

Police were called to the North St address at Wandal around 6.20pm.

It is understood the man was threatening violence against another person inside the property.

The man has since fled the scene, with officers now conducting a search of the area.

More to come.