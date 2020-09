MAN HUNT: Police are trying to find a man armed with a knife in Kawana.

POLICE and the dog squad are combing the Kawana area in search of a man who was reportedly armed with a long butcher’s knife and threatening to harm others.

The incident on Beaney St was reported to police around 8pm this evening.

Police are on the lookout for a young male, six feet tall, red hair, wearing Frenchville jersey, carrying a butcher’s knife.

He was last spotted heading towards the Bruce Highway.