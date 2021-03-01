BREAKING: Man arrested after shotgun rampage through Gympie

A man faces Gympie court today for allegedly firing a shotgun in several places in Gympie in a strange spree that ended at Freshwater Track at Rainbow Beach.

A man faces Gympie court today for allegedly firing a shotgun in several places in Gympie in a strange spree that ended at Freshwater Track at Rainbow Beach.

A man who allegedly drove through Gympie streets firing a shot gun at several locations on Saturday night after an argument with a colleague was found at the Freshwater campgrounds later that night after crashing.

The man, 28-years-old and from the Southside, was at a local pub on Saturday just before 6pm when he got into an argument with a colleague and threatened to shoot him, police will allege in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

He then went home and got into an argument with a woman, causing her to flee with her two children before he took a 12-gauge shotgun from his safe and fired two shots into the air from his car parked outside the property, ﻿it will further be alleged.

Gympie police station. Patrick Woods

The man then allegedly drove along Excelsior Road in his black Holden Commodore sedan and fired two more shots into the air, before driving to his colleague's address.

Unable to find his colleague at the address, he allegedly fired three more shots while standing outside his unit block, before doing a burnout that ripped the rear tyres from his wheel rims.

He drove through Gympie on the rims to his workplace where he fired numerous shots in the air before ramming the gates with his car, causing extensive damage, police say.

The man then shot at the metal office door to the workplace 16 times to break in, police will allege.

Once inside, the man allegedly took the keys to a truck and drove on Tin Can Bay Road to the Freshwater Track at Rainbow Beach where he crashed the truck into a tree 15km along the track.

Police found the man at 1.30am on Sunday at the Freshwater Campgrounds and took him into custody.

Police allegedly located the 12-gauge shotgun nearby.

The man has been charged with four counts of dangerous conduct with a weapon, two counts of wilful damage and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, enter premise and commit, unlawful use of motor vehicle and using a carriage service to make a threat.

He was denied bail and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Police are calling on any witnesses who may have seen any of these incidents, or the vehicle that was used, to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100388952 within the online suspicious activity form.