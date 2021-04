Paramedics and police were on scene at Norman Gardens.

Paramedics and police were on scene at Norman Gardens.

Paramedics are treating a man in his 50s who was assaulted with poles and a spear gun on Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Bulman Street in Norman Gardens about 2pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the situation was “in hand”.

More to come.