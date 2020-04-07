Menu
The rescue chopper has been called to the scene.
BREAKING: Man attacked by bull in CQ

kaitlyn smith
7th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports that a man has been attacked by a bull this afternoon.

Reports of the incident say it occurred around 4.50pm Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on a Struck Oil Rd property near Stuck Oil, around 10km outside of Mount Morgan.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is en route to the scene. 

A male patient, believed to be in his 50s, was unresponsive for a short time.

He is now understood to be conscious, however is experiencing difficulty breathing.

More to come.

