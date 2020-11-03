Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic assault. Blood generic.
Generic assault. Blood generic.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man attacked, car stolen at North Rocky pub

kaitlyn smith
3rd Nov 2020 5:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 25-year-old man has been assaulted at North Rockhampton watering hole this evening.

Police were called to Berserker Tavern around 5.20pm after reports a group set upon the man.

It is understood the man was attacked in the car park on the premises.

The individuals suspected of the assault have since fled the scene.

It is understood a vehicle, believed to be a Mazda 3 hatchback, was also stolen.

However, it is unconfirmed whether the incidents are related.

Injuries to the victim are unknown at this time.

More to come.

alleged assault berserker tavern rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized

        Premium Content Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized

        Motoring The owner is to present to the Maritime Safety Office by November 20.

        Yeppoon singer-songwriter releases debut single

        Premium Content Yeppoon singer-songwriter releases debut single

        Music ‘I wanted a song that people could party, dance and drink to.’

        UPDATE: Armed men arrested, car located near CBD

        Premium Content UPDATE: Armed men arrested, car located near CBD

        Breaking Early reports suggested the pair threatened others with a tomahawk and knife...