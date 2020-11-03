BREAKING: Man attacked, car stolen at North Rocky pub

A 25-year-old man has been assaulted at North Rockhampton watering hole this evening.

Police were called to Berserker Tavern around 5.20pm after reports a group set upon the man.

It is understood the man was attacked in the car park on the premises.

The individuals suspected of the assault have since fled the scene.

It is understood a vehicle, believed to be a Mazda 3 hatchback, was also stolen.

However, it is unconfirmed whether the incidents are related.

Injuries to the victim are unknown at this time.

More to come.