POLICE are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a baseball bat creating a public disturbance in West Rockhampton.

Initial reports around 2.15pm suggest the suspect began vandalising public property at the intersection of Jardine and Eton St.

It is understood he has also attempted to attack multiple cars passing by.

