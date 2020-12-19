BREAKING: Man bitten by ‘brown’ snake in North Rocky

A man in his 60s has been bitten by a snake that was ‘brown in colour’. Picture: Rachel Vercoe

A man has been bitten by a snake at a home in North Rockhampton.

Paramedics were called to the reported snake bite at a private residence on Cobble Ct, Norman Gardens, about 9.50am on Saturday.

Initial reports suggest a man in his 60s was bitten by a snake that was "brown in colour".

Reports also suggest the area of the bite was bandaged and the man was not experiencing any difficulty breathing or swallowing.

It is understood the snake disappeared after the incident.

More to come.