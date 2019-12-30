Menu
A middle-aged man was bitten by a shovel nosed shark at North West Island today.
BREAKING: Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone coast

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Dec 2019 3:57 PM
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by a shark this afternoon in the waters around Northwest Island.

QAS senior operations supervisor Alistair Vag said the man was bitten by a shovel nosed shark.

He said QAS was called to the scene about 1pm this afternoon with reports of a shark attack.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for injuries to his arm and leg.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital by a rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

