BREAKING: Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone coast

A middle-aged man was bitten by a shovel nosed shark at North West Island today.

A middle-aged man was bitten by a shovel nosed shark at North West Island today. inbyronbaytoday.com

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by a shark this afternoon in the waters around Northwest Island.

QAS senior operations supervisor Alistair Vag said the man was bitten by a shovel nosed shark.

He said QAS was called to the scene about 1pm this afternoon with reports of a shark attack.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for injuries to his arm and leg.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital by a rescue helicopter in a stable condition.