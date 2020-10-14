Menu
A young man is in a stable condition following a motorbike crash at Oombabeer. Photo: file photo
BREAKING: Man bleeding from artery after motorbike crash

kaitlyn smith
14th Oct 2020 3:02 PM
A YOUNG man is in a serious condition following a motorbike accident at an Ombabeer property earlier today.

The incident occurred at a private residence 250km southwest of Rockhampton around midday.

The patient in his 20s sustained a serious leg injury, believed to be an arterial bleed, in the crash.

Paramedics are also treating the young man for a suspected head injury.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue and an in-flight critical care paramedic were tasked to the scene just before 1pm.

He is expected to be airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital shortly.

More to come.

motorbike crashes oombabeer property racq capricorn rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

