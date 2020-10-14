BREAKING: Man bleeding from artery after motorbike crash
A YOUNG man is in a serious condition following a motorbike accident at an Ombabeer property earlier today.
The incident occurred at a private residence 250km southwest of Rockhampton around midday.
The patient in his 20s sustained a serious leg injury, believed to be an arterial bleed, in the crash.
Paramedics are also treating the young man for a suspected head injury.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue and an in-flight critical care paramedic were tasked to the scene just before 1pm.
He is expected to be airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital shortly.
More to come.