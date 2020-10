A man armed with a machete has threatened another male in Rockhampton’s north. Photo: file photo

POLICE are currently responding to reports of a possible armed man in Rockhampton’s north.

Early reports suggest a male threatened another man with a machete at Dunbavan Pl, Norman Gardens around 1.30pm.

However, it is unclear if the two parties are known to each other.

The armed man has reportedly retreated into a property on the same street.

There is believed to be no immediate threat to the wider community at this time.

More to come.