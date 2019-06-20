BREAKING: Man critical following quad bike roll over

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to attend a quad bike roll over on an isolated property North of Dysart.

A MAN is in a critical condition following a quad bike roll over on an isolated property north of Dysart.

The man, who was in his 50's, was found by a family member a number of hours after the incident had occurred.

About 7pm yesterday, the family member called "000” for help, who tasked RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to attend.

Upon arrival to the scene, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics stabilised the patient before the on-board Critical Care Paramedic took over.

He was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition for further treatment.